'It's happening very quickly'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Massive Landslide Destroys Homes, Prompts Evacuations In Los Angeles County
A dozen homes have been evacuated in the Rolling Hills Estates area of Los Angeles County after the ground beneath them gave way.
Twelve homes in the Rolling Hills Estates area of Los Angeles County were evacuated late Saturday night following a "major landslide" that has left several homes "completely destroyed." The landslide remains a threat to a number of homes along Peartree Lane adjacent, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, and the houses are expected to continue crumbling as the land moves beneath them.

