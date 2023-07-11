'It's happening very quickly'
Massive Landslide Destroys Homes, Prompts Evacuations In Los Angeles County
Twelve homes in the Rolling Hills Estates area of Los Angeles County were evacuated late Saturday night following a "major landslide" that has left several homes "completely destroyed." The landslide remains a threat to a number of homes along Peartree Lane adjacent, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said, and the houses are expected to continue crumbling as the land moves beneath them.
