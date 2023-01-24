Popular
'tragedy upon tragedy'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via bbc.co.uk
Suspect In Custody After Second Deadly Shooting In California
Seven farm workers were shot dead in the Half Moon Bay attack, just days after a mass shooting in Monterey Park.
The Lede

Just two days after a deadly gun attack in Monterey Park, California has been shaken by another mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.

Key Details

  • The suspect, 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, is believed to have shot dead 7 of his former co-workers, while an eighth victim is in critical condition. The victims were all Chinese-American farm employees.
  • Zhao Chunli drove to a police station after the killings and was arrested.
  • San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said in a statement: "We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay. There are simply too many guns in this country and there has to be a change."

Comments

