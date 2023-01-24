'tragedy upon tragedy'
Suspect In Custody After Second Deadly Shooting In California
The Lede
Just two days after a deadly gun attack in Monterey Park, California has been shaken by another mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco.
Key Details
- The suspect, 67-year-old Zhao Chunli, is believed to have shot dead 7 of his former co-workers, while an eighth victim is in critical condition. The victims were all Chinese-American farm employees.
- Zhao Chunli drove to a police station after the killings and was arrested.
- San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said in a statement: "We are sickened by today's tragedy in Half Moon Bay. There are simply too many guns in this country and there has to be a change."