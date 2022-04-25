THEY BROUGHT RECEIPTS
Mark Meadows's 2,319 Text Messages Paint A Damning Picture Of The Trump Administration's Schemes To Overturn The Election
The Lede
The texts overall show Meadows's key role in spreading theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump and in attempting to stop Biden's inauguration in January 2021. Meadows exchanged texts with Trump's family (including Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.), Cabinet members, Rudy Giuliani, Ted Cruz, January 6 Trump rally organizers, Sean Hannity, Mike Lindell (the My Pillow CEO), Marjorie Taylor Greene and more.
Key Details
- On November 7, then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry texted Meadows about data that could "clearly show where the [voter] fraud was committed. This is the silver bullet."
- Messages during the January 6 riots reveal unexpected reactions from Trump allies, like a text from Greene that said, "This isn't the way to solve anything," and one from Mick Mulvaney that read, "Mark: he needs to stop this, now."
- More January 6 texts show Trump aides scrambling to spin the narrative that rioters were ANTIFA.
