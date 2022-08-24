don't call the swat team on anyone
Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted At Georgia Home
The Lede
An alleged opponent of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's transgender rights stance made a false 911 call, otherwise known as "swatting" someone, on Wednesday at 1 AM EST. Greene, a staunch anti-trans advocate who has introduced legislation to make it a crime to provide gender-affirming care to minors, was said to be targeted for her politics, per a police report. Two phone calls occurred, one calling the SWAT team for a fake murder; the second was a robot voice describing the motive behind the prank.
Key Details
- "Right now, Congresswoman Greene’s safety is our number one concern," said Nick Dyer, Greene's spokesman.
- Dyer said Greene was the "victim of a political attack on her family and home."
- The suspect claimed a man had been shot multiple times in a bathtub at her residence in Rome, Georgia, the police report said.