don't call the swat team on anyone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Swatted At Georgia Home
Five officers responded to her home in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Lede

An alleged opponent of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's transgender rights stance made a false 911 call, otherwise known as "swatting" someone, on Wednesday at 1 AM EST. Greene, a staunch anti-trans advocate who has introduced legislation to make it a crime to provide gender-affirming care to minors, was said to be targeted for her politics, per a police report. Two phone calls occurred, one calling the SWAT team for a fake murder; the second was a robot voice describing the motive behind the prank.

Key Details

  • "Right now, Congresswoman Greene’s safety is our number one concern," said Nick Dyer, Greene's spokesman.
  • Dyer said Greene was the "victim of a political attack on her family and home."
  • The suspect claimed a man had been shot multiple times in a bathtub at her residence in Rome, Georgia, the police report said.

