'Unknown substance'
Russia Accused Of Using Chemical Weapons In Mariupol Says Ukraine
180 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via independent.co.uk
The Lede
Ukraine has accused Russia of using chemical weapons in its attack on the city of Mariupol, following reports of respiratory issues in people living in the area.
Key Details
- On Monday, Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush tweeted that people in Mariupol were experiencing respiratory failure and movement disorders after the use of an "unknown substance" that she said was "most likely" chemical weapons.
- Ukraine's far-right Azov regiment was first to report the use of a toxic substance dropped from a drone by Russian forces. The group said three people have clear signs of chemical poisoning.
- The UK and US are working to verify details of the alleged use of chemical weapons by Russia.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments