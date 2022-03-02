jury trial seeking complaint
Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood, Alleges 'Malicious Falsehood' Over Abuse Claims And Says She Impersonated An FBI Agent
Submitted by Adwait via deadline.com
The Lede
Marilyn Manon's suit against Evan Rachel Wood calls for a jury trial over allegations that Wood and Illma Gore (also named as a defendant) committed "wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy… to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser — a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."
Key Details
- The suit claims that Wood and Gore hacked into Manson's computers and social media and created fake email accounts and impersonated FBI agents to obtain certain information.
- Wood has previously accused Manson of "abusing and grooming" between 2007 and 2010, when they ware in a relationship. Since then, actress Esme Bianco has also come forward with allegations against Manson, who was subsequently dropped by his record label and TV gigs.
