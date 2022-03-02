Trending
Submitted by Adwait via deadline.com

Marilyn Manson Sues Evan Rachel Wood, Alleges 'Malicious Falsehood' Over Abuse Claims And Says She Impersonated An FBI Agent
Manson has filed a suit alleging that his ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood claimed "malicious falsehoods" about him and also that his computer and social media were hacked.

Marilyn Manon's suit against Evan Rachel Wood calls for a jury trial over allegations that Wood and Illma Gore (also named as a defendant) committed "wrongful and illegal acts done in furtherance of a conspiracy… to publicly cast Plaintiff Brian Warner, p/k/a Marilyn Manson, as a rapist and abuser — a malicious falsehood that has derailed Warner's successful music, TV, and film career."

  • The suit claims that Wood and Gore hacked into Manson's computers and social media and created fake email accounts and impersonated FBI agents to obtain certain information.
  • Wood has previously accused Manson of "abusing and grooming" between 2007 and 2010, when they ware in a relationship. Since then, actress Esme Bianco has also come forward with allegations against Manson, who was subsequently dropped by his record label and TV gigs.

