'I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Man Thought Killed During Philadelphia Mass Shooting Was Actually Slain Two Days Earlier, Authorities Say
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says an error prevented police from discovering the body of Joseph Wamah Jr body right away.
The Lede

Joseph Wamah Jr, initially believed to have been killed in the Fourth of July shooting spree in Philadelphia last week, was actually shot dead by the gunman nearly two whole days earlier, police say. Authorities now say suspect Kimbrady Carriker shot Wamah Jr dead "approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting," and that "an error" stopped the police from finding his body right away.

