'I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel'
Man Thought Killed During Philadelphia Mass Shooting Was Actually Slain Two Days Earlier, Authorities Say
The Lede
Joseph Wamah Jr, initially believed to have been killed in the Fourth of July shooting spree in Philadelphia last week, was actually shot dead by the gunman nearly two whole days earlier, police say. Authorities now say suspect Kimbrady Carriker shot Wamah Jr dead "approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting," and that "an error" stopped the police from finding his body right away.