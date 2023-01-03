yikes
Man Faces Up To 12 Years In Prison After Allegedly Stealing Banksy Graffiti From A Wall In Ukraine
The Lede
A Ukrainian man is facing up to 12 years in prison after allegedly attempting to steal a Banksy wall mural in Kyiv, the country's authorities have said.
Key Details
- The unnamed suspect is accused of persuading several others to help him cut the work — worth an estimated $243,900 — out of the wall, with the intention of selling it and pocketing the proceeds.
- Kyiv investigators say the suspect was caught before he could get away with the artwork. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
- Kyiv's governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, told the BBC: "These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy."