Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

yikes

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via insider.com
Man Faces Up To 12 Years In Prison After Allegedly Stealing Banksy Graffiti From A Wall In Ukraine
The famous graffiti artist's wall mural is estimated by Kyiv police to be worth around $243,900.
· 630 reads

The Lede

A Ukrainian man is facing up to 12 years in prison after allegedly attempting to steal a Banksy wall mural in Kyiv, the country's authorities have said.

Key Details

  • The unnamed suspect is accused of persuading several others to help him cut the work — worth an estimated $243,900 — out of the wall, with the intention of selling it and pocketing the proceeds.
  • Kyiv investigators say the suspect was caught before he could get away with the artwork. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
  • Kyiv's governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, told the BBC: "These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy."

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories