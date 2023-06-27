Popular
Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
Malaria Cases In Texas And Florida Are The First US Spread Since 2003, The CDC Says
Four of the cases were found in Florida, while the fifth was logged in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Lede

The CDC says the five malaria cases logged in Florida and Texas over the last two months mark the first local spread of the mosquito-borne infection in the US in two decades. Four of the cases were detected in Florida, while a fifth was reported in Texas, and they are all believed to be locally acquired.

Key Details

  • While malaria can be life-threatening, it is preventable and curable.
  • According to the CDC, all five people infected in the US have received treatment and "are improving."

Comments

