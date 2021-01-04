36
+ digg
A FALLING RED STAR

Submitted by James Crugnale
Macy's told its employees at about 45 of its department stores that they will close by the middle of this year, CNBC has learned.

The Lede

CNBC's Lauren Thomas is reporting that Macy's announced store closures are part of a "previously announced plan by Macy's to shut 125 locations by 2023, which the retailer outlined last February."

Key Details

  • Macy's is betting on its stores in the best performing malls in the United States.
  • The department chain currently operates 544 stores.
  • Sales at stores were down in November and gains in digital sales weren't enough to offset losses.

Other articles and videos you might like