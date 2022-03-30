A SMALL STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION
After 100 Years Of Blocked Efforts, Lynching Is Now A Federal Hate Crime In America
The Lede
Lynching is now a hate crime and the law is named after Emmet Till, a 14-year-old Black teenager who was murdered after a white woman accused him of whistling and grabbing her. Two men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam, were tried for his murder and acquitted by an all-white jury. They later admitted to murdering Till and in an interview 50 years after the incident, Carolyn Bryant admitted that Till never touched her.
Key Details
- "Racial hate isn't an old problem. It's a persistent problem. Hate never goes away, it only hides under the rocks. If it gets a little bit of oxygen, it comes roaring back out, screaming. What stops it? All of us," said Biden.
- Emmett Till's last living relative, Rev. Wheeler Parker, was also present at the ceremony. "Now, people can no longer get away with things that they got away with in the past," he told NBC news.
- Previous attempts to pass a similar bill failed in 1900, 1922, 1937, 2018 and 2020.
