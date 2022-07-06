Popular
Darcy Jimenez
A Florida Ice Cream Brand Could Be The Source Of A Deadly Listeria Outbreak In The US
One person has died and 22 have been hospitalized as a result of the multistate bacteria outbreak. The median age of those infected is 72, and older people are among the groups at higher risk of illness.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that a 10-state outbreak of infections with listeria, a type of bacteria, had left one person dead and 22 people in the hospital. Now, the CDC is warning the public against buying or eating ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery, a brand only sold in Florida, as the agency's investigation continues.

  • The CDC said 20 of the 23 people recorded as infected either live in Florida or had traveled to the state within a month of their diagnosis.
  • Fourteen infected people interviewed said they had eaten ice cream in the month before symptoms started, and six had either eaten Big Olaf Creamery's ice cream or eaten at a place that might have served it.
  • Symptoms of listeriosis usually begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food — and include fever, flu-like symptoms, stiff neck, headaches and seizures.

