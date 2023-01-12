get better soon
Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
The Lede
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was hospitalized Thursday when she went into cardiac arrest. Paramedics were able to successfully perform CPR, the LA County Sheriffs Department confirmed to Variety. On Tuesday, both Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.
Key Details
- “I also want to thank our incredible producers and Warner Bros. and the Presley family. Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever,” said actor Austin Butler. He won Best Actor for playing Elvis Presley.
- Elvis' only child, she ran his estate until 2005. She still retains control of Graceland, her father's famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee.