'EVERYTHING SOUNDED CRAZY AND FKKKD UP'

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The actress said she was "thinking for herself."

The Lede

Letitia Wright, actress and Marvel star in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," tweeted out a video of someone expressing their doubt in the safety of any prospective COVID-19 vaccine. Don Cheadle, Wright's co-star in "Avengers: Endgame," tweeted his own critical thoughts of the video and the fact of Wright having shared it.

Key Details

  • The video was of Tomi Arayomi, whose Facebook page says he is a "well recognised Prophet," expressing his concerns around the COVID-19 vaccine. "I don't understand vaccines medically, but I've always been a little bit of a skeptic," he said.
  • Wright shared the video to Twitter with the prayer hands emoji, but has since deleted the tweet.
  • In his own tweet, Cheadle said, "i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter."

