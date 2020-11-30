Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Letitia Wright Shared An Anti-COVID Vaccine Video, And Don Cheadle Called It 'Hot Garbage'
The LedeLetitia Wright, actress and Marvel star in "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Endgame," tweeted out a video of someone expressing their doubt in the safety of any prospective COVID-19 vaccine. Don Cheadle, Wright's co-star in "Avengers: Endgame," tweeted his own critical thoughts of the video and the fact of Wright having shared it.
Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown To Attend Orgy
Jozsef Szajer was spotted by a local fleeing the party along a gutter, authorities in Brussels told Politico.
Joe Biden's Entirely Female WH Communications Team Includes Ex-Bernie Sanders Press Secretary
Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Sunday announced the first-ever all-female White House senior communications team.
Ivanka Trump Was Deposed Tuesday In DC Attorney General's Inauguration Lawsuit