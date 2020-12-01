Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Leaked Government Photo Shows 'Motionless, Cube-Shaped' UFO
The LedeA military pilot came across the object over the Atlantic Ocean in 2018 and took the photo with a cell phone.
Key Details
Bill Cosby's Sex Assault Conviction Goes Before High-Level Court
An appeals court has questioned whether Bill Cosby's alleged history of intoxicating and sexually assaulting young woman amounted to a "signature" crime pattern.
Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown To Attend Orgy
Jozsef Szajer was spotted by a local fleeing the party along a gutter, authorities in Brussels told Politico.
After 36-Year Mission, Man Finally Learns William Shatner Is Not His Dad
DNA tests reveal Peter Shatner (formerly Sloan) is not the son of Canadian icon William Shatner, the man he once sued for $170 million for denying paternity.