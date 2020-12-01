391
THE SPACE BETWEEN US

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The US Intelligence Community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?

The Lede

A military pilot came across the object over the Atlantic Ocean in 2018 and took the photo with a cell phone.

Key Details

  • This August, the Pentagon approved a task force to investigate unidentified aerial phenomena, though sources say that the task force was operative for years before its official approval.
  • Three government officials have confirmed that the photo in question comes from a 2018 task force report, and has been shared within the intelligence community for that long.
  • Despite postulation about what the object might be, it would have to have been dropped from an aircraft above, of which there is none.

