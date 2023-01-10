'should be making laws not breaking laws'
Lawyers For Dr. Dre Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Stop Using His Music
The Lede
Lawyers for Dr. Dre have demanded Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene cease and desist from using the rap legend's music, after the controversial politician allegedly used his song "Still D.R.E." in a video posted to Twitter.
Key Details
- The letter from Dre's lawyer reads: "One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on."