COULD FACE UP TO LIFE IN PRISON
Dad Who Lived In New York College Dorm Is Convicted Of Abusing Daughter's Friends
The Lede
Ray moved into a Sarah Lawrence College dormitory in New York, where his daughter was studying. He controlled a group of students and exploited them physically, emotionally and financially. A US Attorney said "he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try to control and destroy their lives." Ray did not testify at the trial and prosecutors say he was aided by Isabella Pollock, who is set for another trial later this year, and his daughter — who hasn't been charged.
Key Details
- Deliberations from the jurors finished in less than 24-hours after the trial took around a month and had various victim testimonies.
- One of his charges has a mandatory minimum 15-year-term, and in total Ray received 15 guilty verdict counts and could potentially face up to life in prison.
- "He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them. Let me be very clear. Larry Ray is a predator. An evil man who did evil things. Today's verdict finally brings him to justice," said US Attorney Damian Williams.
