A HISTORIC SETTLEMENT
Gymnastics Team Doctor Larry Nassar's Abuse Victims Agree On A $380 Million Settlement
Submitted by Adwait via cbsnews.com
The Lede
Nassar is a former USA Gymnastics team doctor and who has also worked at Michigan State University, a local high school and a gymnastics club. He abused over 100 female athletes while practicing, and pled guilty to multiple child pornography and sexual abuse charges. He is currently serving 100 years in prison.
Key Details
- "We prevailed for one simple reason, the courage and tenacity of the survivors," said John Manly, an attorney whose firm represents over 100 of Nassar's victims.
- A DOJ investigation from September this year found that the FBI had mishandled Nassar's case and not opened an investigation after these crimes were initially reported.
- "The scars of this horrific abuse continue to live with all of us," said Simone Biles, an Olympic medalist who said she was also a victim of Nassar's abuse.
