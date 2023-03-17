Popular
RIP

Lance Reddick Who Starred In 'The Wire' And 'John Wick' Has Died At 60

Adwait
TMZ reported that Reddick passed away at his Studio City home on Friday morning.
Reddick, who was 60, was found in his Studio City home on Friday morning, TMZ reported and his rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news to Deadline and said he died of natural causes.

Reddick, a Yale MFA graduate, starred in iconic roles on shows like "The Wire," "Lost," "Fringe" and "Bosch," and voiced characters in games like "Quantum Break" and "Horizon Zero Dawn" in a career that spanned over three decades. This month he was promoting "John Wick: Chapter Four," in which he played Charon, the hotel manager.



