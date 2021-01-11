139
Some fans are criticizing Lana Del Rey's comments about "people of color" on her Instagram post revealing the cover of her new album. "My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers," she said.

When she posted her new album's cover on Instagram, Del Rey added a comment seemingly intended to preempt backlash about the diversity of the group of women pictured. "These are my best friends," she wrote, and called them "a beautiful mix of everything." Twitter users pointed out that the women featured were not actually a particularly diverse group: "None of these women are darkskin, plus-size, trans," said one user.

  • A key part of Del Rey's comment that drew ire was her assertion that "my best friends are rappers": "The rapper comment was racist," said a Twitter user. "I mean how else were we supposed to interpret that."
  • "In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to," Del Rey said in her comment.
  • Lana Del Rey has previously singled out women of color — Doja Cat, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, among others — to complain about double standards for female artists.

