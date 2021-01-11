Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Lana Del Rey Faces Backlash For Her Comments Accompanying The Release Of Her New Album Cover: 'My Best Friends Are Rappers'
The LedeWhen she posted her new album's cover on Instagram, Del Rey added a comment seemingly intended to preempt backlash about the diversity of the group of women pictured. "These are my best friends," she wrote, and called them "a beautiful mix of everything." Twitter users pointed out that the women featured were not actually a particularly diverse group: "None of these women are darkskin, plus-size, trans," said one user.
