The reservoir is draining 'dramatically'
Drought-Hit Lake Mead Reveals More Human Remains
218 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via edition.cnn.com
The Lede
Less than a week after a body in a barrel was discovered in Lake Mead, the Nevada-Arizona reservoir's declining water level has revealed a second set of human remains.
Key Details
- The remains were found on Saturday afternoon, and the Clark County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. The National Park Service has said "no further information" is currently available.
- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer previously said finding additional bodies is "likely" as the lake continues to drain.
- Lake Mead's current water level is 1,052 feet above sea level — the lowest level record since the reservoir was filled in the 1930s.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments