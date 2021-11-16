Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Kyle Rittenhouse Random Draw Seats Seven Women And Five Men On His Jury
Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday randomly selected the seven women and five men who will decide whether he should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men and injuring a third last year.

The Lede

A pool of 18 people sat through two weeks of arguments and testimony after which Rittenhouse pulled out juror numbers from a tumbler, randomly selecting 12 who will now decide his fate.

Key Details

  • Rittenhouse individually pulled six chits, which identified a prospective juror, of paper out of a brown tumbler.
  • Only one juror wasn't white and is purportedly a man who is a person of color.
  • The judge hadn't set a specific time for the jury deliberations to end.

Additional Thoughts

