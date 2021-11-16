PICKED FROM A POOL OF 18
Kyle Rittenhouse Random Draw Seats Seven Women And Five Men On His Jury
Submitted by Adwait via nbcnews.com
The Lede
A pool of 18 people sat through two weeks of arguments and testimony after which Rittenhouse pulled out juror numbers from a tumbler, randomly selecting 12 who will now decide his fate.
Key Details
- Rittenhouse individually pulled six chits, which identified a prospective juror, of paper out of a brown tumbler.
- Only one juror wasn't white and is purportedly a man who is a person of color.
- The judge hadn't set a specific time for the jury deliberations to end.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from Adwait:
Watch The Jury Deliberation In Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Live
Five men and seven women will decide if Rittenhouse should be held criminally responsible for gunning down two men during the protests in Wisconsin last year.