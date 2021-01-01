Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Kumail Nanjiani Was Body Shamed On Twitter For Being Too Muscular
The LedeAfter posting photos of his Christmas celebration with his wife Emily Gordon, Nanjiani was accused on Twitter of using steroids.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Google Workers Announce Plans To Unionize
Here Are The Biggest Secrets We Pried From The Government In 2020
Trump Didn't Show Up To His Own New Year's Party At Mar-a-Lago, Leaving Guests To Party Maskless With Rudy Giuliani And Vanilla Ice