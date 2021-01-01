66
ARMS RACE

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The internet is freaking out yet again over the "Eternals" star's superhero physique — but this time, the comments turned nasty.

The Lede

After posting photos of his Christmas celebration with his wife Emily Gordon, Nanjiani was accused on Twitter of using steroids.

Key Details

  • The "Eternals" star wore a tight shirt accentuating his muscular physique.
  • Nanjiani broke the internet in December 2019 after debuting a shredded body for his role in the MCU film.
  • Nanjiani's defenders called out the double standard faced by the actor, who is Pakistani-American, compared to White actors such as Chris Evans and Chris Pratt, who also bulked up for their roles.

