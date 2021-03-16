Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Krispy Kreme Will Give You A Free Donut Every Day This Year — If You've Been Vaccinated
The LedeStarting this Monday, you can get a free Original Glazed donut at participating Krispy Kreme stores if you show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card. Anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualifies for this deal.
Key Details
