DO OR DONUT, THERE IS NO TRY

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
And it's not just a one-time offer. Vaccinated individuals can go back every single day and continue getting free doughnuts through all of 2021.

The Lede

Starting this Monday, you can get a free Original Glazed donut at participating Krispy Kreme stores if you show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card. Anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine qualifies for this deal.

Key Details

  • In order to qualify for the promotion, you'll need to show a COVID-19 vaccination card and not just a vaccine sticker.
  • To support health care workers, Krispy Kreme also announced it will be delivering free donuts to workers at vaccination sites in the upcoming weeks.
  • Krispy Kreme is also encouraging its own employees to get the vaccine as soon as possible and is offering workers up to four hours of paid time off to get vaccinated.

