Darcy Jimenez
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' Actress, Has Died At Age 71
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children said in a statement.
Actress Kirstie Alley, best known for playing Rebecca Howe in "Cheers," has passed away aged 71, her family said in a statement posted online Monday.

