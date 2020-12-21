71
HAVE YOURSELF A SUPER SPREADER CHRISTMAS

Submitted by James Crugnale
Kirk Cameron hosted another caroling event at a mall in Thousand Oaks with dozens of maskless singers in violation of health protocols even as the property owner said the "irresponsible" event was unauthorized.

The Lede

100 people gathered in the parking lot at The Thousand Oaks mall for the "non-sanctioned event."

Key Details

  • Cameron invited people on social media to the event saying "Let your voice be heard at this peaceful protest praising the Prince of Peace."
  • The event was held next to a COVID-19 testing site.
  • Singing has been noted by immunologists as a very efficient way to spread the aerosolized particles that can carry the coronavirus.

