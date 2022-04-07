Trending
AN UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE OF THE OPIOID ABUSE CRISIS

Kim Blalock Took Lawfully Prescribed Pain Killers During Pregnancy — And Was Charged With A Felony
Law enforcement, prosecutors and child services agencies are increasingly punishing people for using legal substances during pregnancy.

