THE COUNTS KEEP COMING
Kevin Spacey Has Seven New Criminal Charges In Britain
The Lede
Actor Kevin Spacey, 63, already faced several charges of sexual assault, concerning three men, in the UK. He pleaded not guilty to these charges in London in July. Trial is set to begin in June of 2023.
Key Details
- The Crown Prosecution Service, which announced these charges, said that details will be sent to Spacey by mail and that he'll have to respond to them in court in London.
- Whether the new charges will be part of the June 2023 trial is yet to be determined.
- Spacey went to court in October over charges brought by actor Anthony Rapp, and Spacey was found not liable.