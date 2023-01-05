Popular
HE LOVES TO LOSE

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley via abcnews.go.com
Kevin McCarthy Has Lost His Eighth Ballot In Bid For Speaker Of The House
After falling short of the votes he needed during the seventh ballot today, McCarthy once again lost the eighth ballot. Congress cannot conduct any other business until a Speaker is chosen.
The Lede

In the eighth round of voting, Republican Rep. McCarthy (CA) won 201 votes, Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY) once again won 212 votes and Republican Rep. Byron Donalds (FL) won 17 votes.

Key Details

  • Despite many concessions to the Republicans that continue to refuse to vote for him, McCarthy has still not prevailed in his bid for Speaker.
  • Ahead of his seventh defeat, McCarthy told an ABC correspondent he was confident his party would find a solution.
  • "I think we’re having good discussions. I think everybody wants to find a solution. And the good thing about it is we worked this all out at the beginning, so the rest of the Congress will be very productive for the American public," said McCarthy.

Comments

