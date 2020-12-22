14
REVENGE IS BEST SERVED AS A LAWSUIT

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The nightmare with her ex is far from over.

The Lede

Former California Representative Katie Hill has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband Kenny Heslep, the owners of The Daily Mail and the conservative blog RedState for releasing explicit photographs of Hill in fall 2019 that led her to resign her post in Congress.

Key Details

  • After Hill's and Heslep's divorce in summer 2019, hundreds of Hill's photographs and text messages were released online. Hill asserts that her ex was behind the leak.Because of some of the leaked content, it came out that Hill had had a relationship with one of her staffers.This summer, Hill published a memoir that details abuse by her husband. She was granted a restraining order against him two weeks ago. Days later, The Daily Mail published another of her nudes.

