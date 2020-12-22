Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Katie Hill Is Suing Her Ex-Husband, The Daily Mail And Blog RedState For Leaking Her Nude Photos As Revenge Porn
The LedeFormer California Representative Katie Hill has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband Kenny Heslep, the owners of The Daily Mail and the conservative blog RedState for releasing explicit photographs of Hill in fall 2019 that led her to resign her post in Congress.
Key Details
Other articles and videos you might like
White Supremacists Plotted Attacks On Us Power Plants, FBI Alleges
Hall-Of-Famer Kevin Greene, 3rd All-Time In Sacks, Dies At 58
Eccentric Thai King’s Official Mistress Has Hundreds Of Nudes Allegedly Leaked