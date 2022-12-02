awful
Ye Suspended From Twitter For 'Incitement To Violence' After Swastika Post
The Lede
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter early Friday, December 2, after posting an image that appeared to show a swastika inside a Star of David.
Key Details
- After Ye's offensive tweet was posted, Twitter boss Elon Musk replied to another user: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."
- On Thursday, the rapper made numerous antisemitic comments on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones's show "Infowars" — including defending Nazis and saying he liked Hitler.
- Ye's Twitter account has been restricted in the past over antisemitic tweets, but he returned to the platform in November.