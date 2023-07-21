'we will not stand for it'
Kamala Harris To Travel To Florida And Speak Out Against State's New Black History Standards
The Lede
Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Florida on Friday to criticize the state Board of Education's approval of new standards for teaching Black history in schools. The 216-page document, which explains how Florida schools should approach Black history, says students should be taught that some Black people benefited from slavery because it gave them skills they could use for "personal benefit."