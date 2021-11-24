INDICTED ON SIX COUNTS LAST YEAR
Jussie Smollett's Trial Begins Today. Here's What You Should Know
The Lede
Smollett was indicted in Cook County, IL, on six counts by a grand jury, but pleaded not guilty via an attorney. His push to have the case dismissed was also denied by Judge James Linn. Smollett said he was attacked on January 29, 2019, by two men who directed homophobic and racial slurs at him. He told the police they put a noose around his neck and poured something on him.
Key Details
- A month after the incident, Chicago police said Smollett staged the event and paid two men, who were brothers, $3,500 to stage the attack. They were released and not charged after they cooperated with the authorities.
- In March 2019, prosecutors dropped all charges. But after a special prosecutor was appointed, Smollett was indicted on six counts by a grand jury in February 2020 for making false reports.
