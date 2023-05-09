Popular
Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing E. Jean Carroll In Civil Trial

A jury has found Trump liable in the civil trial that writer E. Jean Carroll accused him of for sexually abusing her, but not rape, and has been asked to pay her $5 million.
E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump and alleged that the former President had raped her in 1990s, in Bergdorf Goodman, a department store on Fifth Avenue. Carroll sued Trump and accused him of battery, from the alleged rape, and also defamation, for saying that she made up this claim for financial reasons.

The NYT reported that the jury found that there wasn't enough to prove that Trump raped Carroll, but had enough to determine that there was sexual abuse. By calling her accusations false, the jury also said that Trump defamed Carroll, for which she was given damages of $5 million.


