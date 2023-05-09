Jury Finds Trump Liable For Sexually Abusing E. Jean Carroll In Civil Trial

E. Jean Carroll sued Donald Trump and alleged that the former President had raped her in 1990s, in Bergdorf Goodman, a department store on Fifth Avenue. Carroll sued Trump and accused him of battery, from the alleged rape, and also defamation, for saying that she made up this claim for financial reasons.

The NYT reported that the jury found that there wasn't enough to prove that Trump raped Carroll, but had enough to determine that there was sexual abuse. By calling her accusations false, the jury also said that Trump defamed Carroll, for which she was given damages of $5 million.

Breaking: Trump liable for sexually abusing in E. Jean Carroll case. https://t.co/tRumTqnDq8 — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) May 9, 2023

New York jury in E. Jean Carroll's civil rape and defamation trial against Donald Trump finds Trump LIABLE for sexually abusing in E. Jean Carroll case. pic.twitter.com/iMiaoTrLmO — JOSH RUSSELL (@jruss_jruss) May 9, 2023

Reuters: JURY AWARDS CARROLL $5 MILLION IN TOTAL DAMAGES OVER BATTERY, DEFAMATION CLAIMS AGAINST TRUMP - COURT HEARING — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 9, 2023

BREAKING: Donald Trump found liable for battery and defamation. Here are the full findings of the jury in the civil trial



pic.twitter.com/twJMKd2Rih — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 9, 2023

