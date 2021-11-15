EXPECTED TO BE A LENGTHY PROCESS
Jury Selection Has Begun For Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial. Here's What We Know So Far
via npr.org
The Lede
The jury selection began on Tuesday for former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is being charged with allegedly grooming minors who were sexually abused by Epstein from 2001 to 2004. Federal prosecutors allege that Maxwell "was in an intimate relationship with Epstein and also was paid by Epstein to manage his various properties." The jury selection process is expected to be lengthy. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in federal custody.
Key Details
- Judge Alison Nathan is asking jurors if they're familiar with the defendant or Epstein and whether their knowledge of them would prevent them from acting in a fair and impartial manner. The judge is also interested in whether jurors have had negative experiences with law enforcement.
- Maxwell's black book of contacts is expected to come under scrutiny in the case, which prosecutors say contains "compelling evidence of her guilt."
- The trial is expected to officially begin on November 29.
