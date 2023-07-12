'It's been a long five years'
Jury Rules Document Found In Aretha Franklin's Couch Is Valid Will
The Lede
A jury in Michigan has ruled that a 2014 handwritten document found in Aretha Franklin's couch after her death is a valid will, ending a nearly five-year legal dispute within her family. Franklin's children were pitted against each other in the trial, with one side arguing that a handwritten version dated 2010 was the valid will to the singer's multi-million dollar estate, and the other arguing the newer document was the one that qualified.
Key Details
- Under the 2014 will now ruled valid, three of Franklin's sons would get even shares of their mother's music royalties and bank funds, while the youngest child Kecalf and his grandchildren stand to inherit her primary residence, a gated mansion last valued at $1.2 million.