GUILTY ON 5 OF 6 CHARGES
Jussie Smollett Convicted Of Orchestrating And Reporting A Phony Hate Crime On Himself
Submitted by James Crugnale via chicagotribune.com
The Lede
In January 2019, Smollett claimed two white men wearing "MAGA hats" wrapped a noose around his neck and yelled "this is MAGA country" on a cold night in Chicago. After evidence came to light that Smollett had orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers, Abimbola "Bola" and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, he was indicted by a Chicago grand jury in February 2019. The charges were later dropped, but after an investigation by a special prosecutor, he was again indicted.
Key Details
- After 9 hours of deliberations, Smollett was found guilty on five of six counts.
- The "Empire" actor faces three years in prison, though most legal observers believe he will probably get a light sentence.
- Smollett was convicted on five disorderly conduct counts, representing each time he lied to police.
Additional Thoughts
Here is an analysis of the different charges made against Smollett compiled by NBC 5:
Count 1 accuses him of telling responding Chicago Police Officer Muhammed Baig at around 2:45 a.m., some 45 minutes after the purported attack, that he was the victim of a hate crime. He said two attackers put a rope around his neck. Count 2 refers to Smollett telling the same officer he was a victim of a battery, describing attackers beating and pouring bleach on him.
Counts 3 and 4 are when Smollett made the same claims but to a different officer, Kimberly Murray, later that morning, at just before 6 a.m.
Count 5 accuses Smollett of again telling Murray at around 7:15 p.m. that he was the victim of a battery. Count 6 refers to Smollett reporting on Feb. 14, 2019, to detective Robert Graves that he’d been a victim of an aggravated battery.
