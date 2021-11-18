Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Julius Jones No Longer On Death Row, Sentence Reduced To Life Imprisonment Without Parole
Julius Jones was taken off death row and given life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on the same day he was scheduled to be executed.

The Lede

A 19-year-old Jones was arrested in 1999 and put on death row in 2002 for the murder of Oklahoma businessman Paul Howell. After Howell was shot, his car disappeared and later was found by the police when someone was trying to sell it. Two men — Ladell King (who tried to sell the car) and Chris Jordan (who alongside Jones asked King for help selling the car) — said it was Jones who shot Howell. A gun was found in Jones' family home and he was arrested for capital murder.

Key Details

  • Jones's lawyers say the evidence could have been planted by Jordan, who visited the house the night after the murder. Jordan denied this claim during the trial, and was subsequently released after serving 15 years.
  • Jones's team stated that prior missteps from the public-defense team at the time and racial bias have both played a part in his sentencing.
  • Jones's case made headlines after Kim Kardashian drew attention to it last year.

