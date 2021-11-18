'AFTER PRAYERFUL CONSIDERATION'
Julius Jones No Longer On Death Row, Sentence Reduced To Life Imprisonment Without Parole
Submitted by Adwait via abcnews.go.com
The Lede
A 19-year-old Jones was arrested in 1999 and put on death row in 2002 for the murder of Oklahoma businessman Paul Howell. After Howell was shot, his car disappeared and later was found by the police when someone was trying to sell it. Two men — Ladell King (who tried to sell the car) and Chris Jordan (who alongside Jones asked King for help selling the car) — said it was Jones who shot Howell. A gun was found in Jones' family home and he was arrested for capital murder.
Key Details
- Jones's lawyers say the evidence could have been planted by Jordan, who visited the house the night after the murder. Jordan denied this claim during the trial, and was subsequently released after serving 15 years.
- Jones's team stated that prior missteps from the public-defense team at the time and racial bias have both played a part in his sentencing.
- Jones's case made headlines after Kim Kardashian drew attention to it last year.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Peng Shuai's Email Casts More Doubt Over Missing Chinese Tennis Star And Sexual Assault Allegations
Women's professional tennis executives have questioned the authenticity of the statement Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai released after she previously posted an allegation against a ruling party member.