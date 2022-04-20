HARROWING MOMENT
Julian Assange's Extradition Is Moving Forward. Here's What That Means
401 reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via bbc.com
The Lede
Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, is wanted in the US for leaking confidential documents in 2010 and 2011. The US Justice Department filed 17 charges against him in 2019, saying the leaks violated the Espionage Act and put lives in danger. Assange's legal team says his leaks rightly exposed the US's wrongdoing. Today, the UK judge in charge of extradition requests has sent Assange's case to Home Secretary Priti Patel, who will decide whether to agree to extradite him.
Key Details
- One thing Patel is assessing is whether the US will make good on its promise not to execute Assange should he be extradited.
- If Patel signs off on the extradition, Assange will have the chance to appeal her decision to the High Court.
- Assange has been in prison in the UK since 2019, when Ecuador withdrew his asylum status and he was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy and arrested by British police.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments