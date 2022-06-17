Popular
tHE WIKILEAKS SAGA CONTINUES

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
What You Need To Know About Julian Assange's Extradition Case
The UK home secretary has approved the WikiLeaks founder's extradition to the US — but why, and what does it mean?

The Lede

The extradition of Julian Assange to the US has been approved by the UK home secretary Priti Patel. Extradition allows a person to be sent from one country to another, to face trial in the country the offences were committed, and does not require proof of guilt.

Key Details

  • The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in America for leaking secret military information through his organization — information Assange says exposed abuses by the US military, but that US prosecutors argue put lives at risk.
  • While previous UK judges prevented Assange's extradition due to concerns about his mental health, the UK Home Office has decided extraditing him would not be "incompatible with his human rights".
  • Assange has 14 days to appeal, and WikiLeaks has immediately said that it plans to do so.

