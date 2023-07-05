Popular
Darcy Jimenez
via cbsnews.com
Judge Limits Biden Administration's Contact With Social Media Companies
A lawsuit alleged the federal government overstepped in its efforts to convince social media companies to address postings that could result in vaccine hesitancy or affect elections.
The Lede

On Tuesday, a judge prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from contacting social media companies about "protected speech." The ruling came in response to a 2022 lawsuit that accused the government of overstepping in its attempts to get the companies to address content that could affect elections or encourage vaccine hesitancy.

Key Details

  • Republican senator Eric Schmitt called the ruling "a huge win for the First Amendment and a blow to censorship." The Justice Department is reviewing the injunction.

