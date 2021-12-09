Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

FACES UP TO 20 YEARS

Submitted by Adwait via apnews.com

Josh Duggar, Former Reality TV Star, Found Guilty Of Child Porn Possession
Duggar was convicted and taken into custody after a federal jury found him guilty of possessing and downloading child pornography.

The Lede

Duggar was convicted by a Fayetteville jury in Arkansas on the counts of possessing and receiving child pornography. He could face up to 20 years and an estimated fine of $250,000 when he gets sentenced.

Key Details

  • The child pornography investigation began after detectives traced porn files back to Duggar's computer.
  • "We respect the jury’s verdict and we look forward to continuing this fight on appeal," said Justin Gelfand, a defense attorney for Duggar.
  • Duggar's reality TV show ("19 Kids and Counting," which featured his large family) was cancelled in 2015 after it was revealed that he molested a babysitter and four of his sisters, which was first brought to authorities' attention in 2006.

