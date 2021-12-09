FACES UP TO 20 YEARS
Josh Duggar, Former Reality TV Star, Found Guilty Of Child Porn Possession
The Lede
Duggar was convicted by a Fayetteville jury in Arkansas on the counts of possessing and receiving child pornography. He could face up to 20 years and an estimated fine of $250,000 when he gets sentenced.
Key Details
- The child pornography investigation began after detectives traced porn files back to Duggar's computer.
- "We respect the jury’s verdict and we look forward to continuing this fight on appeal," said Justin Gelfand, a defense attorney for Duggar.
- Duggar's reality TV show ("19 Kids and Counting," which featured his large family) was cancelled in 2015 after it was revealed that he molested a babysitter and four of his sisters, which was first brought to authorities' attention in 2006.
