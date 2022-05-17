'Bye for now'
Jordan Peterson Leaves Twitter After Getting Torched For His Offensive Take On Cover Model Yumi Nu
2.3k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via mediaite.com
The Lede
On Monday, controversial author Jordan Peterson bashed Sports Illustrated cover model Yumi Nu on Twitter, saying she was "not beautiful". Following widespread backlash, Peterson has announced he's leaving the social media platform.
Key Details
- Quote-tweeting Nu's cover photo, Peterson wrote: "Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that."
- Twitter users responded to the tweet immediately; many criticised Peterson's comments on the model, while others mocked the author's own appearance.
- Just hours after posting his tweet, Peterson announced he would be stepping away from Twitter, adding that his "life got worse again almost instantly" after starting to use the platform again.
