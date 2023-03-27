Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'the victim informed police she was assaulted'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via theguardian.com
Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York After Police Called To Domestic Dispute
"Creed III" actor charged with strangulation, assault and harassment after woman sustained head and neck injuries.
· 486 reads
2

The Lede

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after police were called to a domestic dispute in Manhattan. Majors' attorney says the accuser has since recanted their allegations, and the actor is no longer in custody as of Saturday night.

Comments

  1. Mans Caps 29 minutes ago

    https://www.divyata.net/

  2. SEO brughudigitalser... 49 minutes ago

    Thank you for sharing valuable information<a href="https://www.brughudigitalservices.com/">webdesign company in bangalore</a>

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories