'the victim informed police she was assaulted'
Jonathan Majors Arrested In New York After Police Called To Domestic Dispute
The Lede
Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment after police were called to a domestic dispute in Manhattan. Majors' attorney says the accuser has since recanted their allegations, and the actor is no longer in custody as of Saturday night.
https://www.divyata.net/
Thank you for sharing valuable information<a href="https://www.brughudigitalservices.com/">webdesign company in bangalore</a>