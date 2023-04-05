Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
Johnson & Johnson Proposes Paying $8.9 Billion To Settle Talcum Powder Lawsuits
Under a proposal, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in US history.
Pharmaceutical giant J&J has proposed paying almost $9 billion to settle accusations that its talcum powder product caused users to develop cancer. More than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits against the company are backing the proposal, which is more than quadruple the amount of money J&J had initially put aside to cover the allegations.

Key Details

  • The proposed settlement will not see the company admit any wrongdoing — it maintains the accusations are "are specious and lack scientific merit."

