Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The 38-year-old golden boy of comedy checked into a Pennsylvania rehab facility this past weekend.

The Lede

Comedian John Mulaney will be in rehab in Pennsylvania for two months for substance abuse, Page Six reported Monday.

Key Details

  • The "Saturday Night Live" alum told Esquire in 2019 that he had started drinking when he was 13 "for attention."
  • "I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it," he told the magazine.
  • Mulaney recently joined "Late Night With Seth Meyers" as a staff writer. As he explained in a Jimmy Kimmel interview, the lack of a routine during the pandemic was affecting his mental health.

