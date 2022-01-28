Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'I'M NOT TRYING TO BE CONTROVERSIAL'

Joe Rogan Breaks His Silence On Spotify Controversy: 'I'm Not Trying To Promote Misinformation'

Submitted by James Crugnale

Joe Rogan Breaks His Silence On Spotify Controversy: 'I'm Not Trying To Promote Misinformation'
The podcast host responded to the protests over his show on the streaming platform by coming out in favor of content advisories before episodes about COVID-19.

  • Joe Rogan said in an Instagram video that people have a "distorted perception" about what he does on his show and defended the two doctors who appeared on his podcast, saying "many of the things we thought of misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact."

  • "I've never tried to do anything with this podcast other than to just talk to people," he explained.

  • Rogan's video came on the heels of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music from the streaming platform. Young said Spotify had a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its service.

  • On Sunday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek clarified his company's misinformation policies in a post saying that episodes about the coronavirus would link to a fact-based COVID-19 hub.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: