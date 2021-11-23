Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcnews.com

Joe Biden Taps Strategic Oil Reserves To Assuage Soaring Gas Prices
Joe Biden made the rare step to tap America's strategic oil reserves to reduce oil prices ahead of the busy holiday travel season. The Department of Energy will make 50 million barrels of oil available.

"Consumers are facing challenges at the pump right now, and we are trying to deal with that situation and to deal with it in a smart way, in a tailored way, in an aggressive way, so that's what you're seeing today," a Biden official told NBC News.

  • The strategic oil stockpile is usually reserved for emergencies, but Biden has broad authority to use the reserves at his command. Gas prices in the United States are averaging $3.42 a gallon — the highest prices since 2014.
  • The move has been in the works for weeks and in coordination with other countries including India, Japan and South Korea.
  • Gas prices already dropped 10 percent ahead of the Biden Administration's announcement.

