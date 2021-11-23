REDUCING THE PAIN AT THE PUMP
Joe Biden Taps Strategic Oil Reserves To Assuage Soaring Gas Prices
Submitted by James Crugnale via nbcnews.com
The Lede
"Consumers are facing challenges at the pump right now, and we are trying to deal with that situation and to deal with it in a smart way, in a tailored way, in an aggressive way, so that's what you're seeing today," a Biden official told NBC News.
Key Details
- The strategic oil stockpile is usually reserved for emergencies, but Biden has broad authority to use the reserves at his command. Gas prices in the United States are averaging $3.42 a gallon — the highest prices since 2014.
- The move has been in the works for weeks and in coordination with other countries including India, Japan and South Korea.
- Gas prices already dropped 10 percent ahead of the Biden Administration's announcement.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
2022 Grammys: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo Top List Of Nominees
The nominations for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday with big names including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Olivia Rodrigo duking it out for the top prizes.