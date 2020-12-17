2
'READY ON DAY ONE'

Submitted by James Crugnale
The president-elect said he has chosen a team that prioritizes making clean energy jobs and environmental protection a cornerstone of his economic plans.

The Lede

Biden announced his climate change team at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, saying they would be "ready on day one, which is essential because we literally have no time to waste."

Key Details

  • Deb Haaland will be the first Native American cabinet secretary in history.
  • Michael Regan will be the first Black man to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

