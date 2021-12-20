'A THEATRICAL TEMPERAMENT'
Joan Didion, Essayist And Novelist Who Chronicled American Culture, Dead At 87
Submitted by Molly Bradley via nytimes.com
The Lede
Didion began her career writing novels, but it was her turn to essays and her contributions to what came to be known as New Journalism that made her the titan she is in American literature today. Her features for Life magazine and The Saturday Evening Post depicted a post-war America and her essay collections, "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" and "The White Album," painted an unforgettable portrait of Californian culture with a unique and groundbreaking narrative voice.
Key Details
- Didion was born in 1934 in Sacramento, California, and died at her home in Manhattan.
- Per an email from an executive at Knopf (Didion's publisher), the writer died from complications related to Parkinson's disease.
- Didion wrote memoirs about each of her late husband, writer John Gregory Dunne (who died 2003) and her late daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne Michael (who died in 2005).
